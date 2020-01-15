Skyler Day on The Resident: Who is the actress that plays Nurse Clara Rasmussen?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actress Skyler Day played Nurse Clara Rasmussen on last night’s episode of The Resident, Season 3, Episode 12, titled Best Laid Plans.

This latest episode was not the first time that Skyler Day appeared on The Resident as Nurse Clara. She first appeared as the new nurse on The Resident Season 3, Episode 7, titled Woman Down, which aired on November 19.

Clara, Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and Nic (Emily VanCamp) attend to a long line of patients at the Free Rural Medical Clinic, Calhoun County, GA. She did not recognize a ventricular assist device when a patient came to the clinic with one strapped to her body.

If you have been inquiring about the actress who plays Nurse Clara, here is what you need to know.

Who is Skyler Day?

Skyler Day, according IMDb, is an actress and musician born in Atlanta, GA, in 1991. She has a twin brother called Dalton. She started her acting career when she was a child, with appearances in commercials. She also did radio voice-overs.

Day booked her first lead role at the age of 11 in the film The Adventures of Ociee Nash (2003). She also appeared in the short film A Perilous Dance: The Damon DeRivers Story.

Day and her family relocated to California in 2004 to allow her to pursue an acting career.

Since then, she has played roles in many short films such as Rite of Passage, Redemption Maddie, and TV movies such as Hollis & Rae.

Day has also played roles on TV shows such as Gigantic, Army Wives, Parenthood, Pretty Little Liars, and MTV’s Sweet/Vicious. Day guest-starred on Hawaii Five-O, CSI: Miami, iZombie, and Grey’s Anatomy.

She also took an active interest in music from her childhood. Skylar Day wrote her first song when she was only 10 years old and learned how to play the guitar at 14. She has since written several other songs. She and Dalton play the guitar and have written songs together.

She is known for her single Sleepwalking (see video below).

Day’s twin brother Dalton is also a singer and actor.

She married actor and producer Ian Nelson in 2017.

Skyler Day has a YouTube music channel where she posts her music videos. You can also find her here on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can view her official website here.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.