SIX Season 2: Premiere date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know

SIX Season 2 on History is just weeks away — and here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 premiere date, trailer and cast.

The Navy SEAL drama was revealed to have been renewed back in March 2017 even before the debut season, which began back in January that year, had ended.

SIX Season 2 release date in 2018

SIX Season 2 will begin with a special Memorial Day premiere on Monday, May 28, at 10pm ET/PT.

The show will then return to its normal time-slot on Wednesday, May 30, at 10pm ET/PT.

Production on the second season began back in July, 2017, in Vancouver, Canada.

SIX Season 2 cast and plot

SIX Season 2 will see The Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn join the cast as Gina Cline.

According to History, her character is a “ruthless and smart CIA operative who rose from being a CIA Shooter to a high level Operations Officer”.

The second season sees Navy SEAL Team Six take part in a mission to take out the terrorist network responsible for shooting their former team leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins) at the end of Season 1.

To do that they team up with Gina, and try to track down the mastermind behind Michael’s (Dominic Adams) jihadist network.

Their search takes them across Europe and into terrorist hotspots like Chechnya before they end up at the border with Russia, where according to History “the consequences of their actions could spark World War III”.

SIX Season 2 also sees the addition of Eric Laden (The Killing) and Nikolai Nikolaeff (The OA) to the cast, along with recurring guest star Erik Palladino (Suits). Series regulars Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis and Nadine Velazquez return.

SIX Season 2 trailer

SIX Season 2 | Coming Soon 60 days until the squad reports for duty. #SIXonHISTORY Posted by SIX on HISTORY on Thursday, March 29, 2018

SIX Season 2 premieres Monday, May 28, at 10pm ET/PT, on History.