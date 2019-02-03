Sister Wives: Meri’s worried she won’t be able to pay for the B&B, feels the pressure of new business

Meri Brown is excited and scared at the same time, and feels a lack of support from her sister wives. Pic credit: TLC

On Sister Wives, the TLC series sees the culmination of Meri Brown’s big idea to break free and create a bed and breakfast in Utah as it is met with worries and fears that the amount bitten off would be more than she can chew.

It’s a big deal as she is buying a family home and restoring and remodeling it to become a serviceable place of business where people can come and stay. All of this costs a great deal of money.

She opens the new clip saying, “Yeah… buying this house is super exciting but super scary because this is a huge house payment to make every month and I have to come up with the money to pay for it.”

Her former husband Kody Brown has been throwing less than optimistic salvos her way with cautionary warnings and even more apprehension when it comes to the 800-pound gorilla in the room: Money.

The latest clip shared by the network on Facebook has Meri explaining all of her fears and worries with regards to this business launch.

Meri is being cautious and explains her thinking.

She says, “I want to make the business profitable to pay for it, obviously. I never have run a business before… like my own business.”

“I do the online clothing, but that is a business I am part of. They [the other sister wives and Kody] already have all of that set in place of how to do it. They are kind of running the business and I kind of do my own thing.”

Conceding that with risk comes reward, but worrying at what price to her finances, Meri adds, “But owning a business myself and buying a home and making a bed and breakfast that’s all on me, like that’s all on me, and I need to make it work…”

“I have got my clothing business that will definitely help supplement it until I can get it up and running…but its a risk, it is kind of scary.”

Tune in next week to see how the sale and the business plan progress and if Kody acquiesces to Meri’s dreams and wishes or continues to block them.

Sister Wives returns next Sunday, Feb 10 at 8/7c on TLC.