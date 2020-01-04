Sister Agatha on Dracula: Who is Dolly Wells, the snarky nun on Netflix series?

A brand-new take on Dracula hit Netflix on January 4 and it was a beautifully shot, intense new series with some amazing actors delivering a fresh spin on the vampire tale.

However, one of the actors that turned a lot of heads was Dolly Wells, who portrayed a nun known to Jonathan Harker as Sister Agatha.

Here is what you need to know about Dolly Wells.

Sister Agatha on Dracula

The Netflix series Dracula is set in two different time frames. The first was when Jonathan Harker visited Count Dracula at his castle. However, that story was told in present-day when a withered and frail Jonathan told his story to a pair of nuns.

The main nun doing the questioning introduced herself as Sister Agatha and she was a trip.

She made plenty of comments to show she was not a typical nun. She said God was not there to help anyone. She said faith was for weak children. She said plenty to show that she was jaded and pessimistic.

She referred to herself as someone in a thankless marriage just to have a roof over her head in the monastery.

By the time Jonathan finished his fantastical tale, Sister Abigail was there to stand at the gates of the monastery and stare down Count Dracula, mocking him, pushing his buttons, and showing no fear.

Sister Abigail is the coolest nun in the history of movies.

Who is Dolly Wells?

Dolly Wells starred on Dracula as Sister Abigail, and while she spent almost the entire premiere episode with all but her face covered, she might be slightly familiar to some television fans.

Wells is a British actor from London who has been acting since 1997.

She co-wrote and starred on the 2014 series Doll & Em with Emily Mortimer. She also appeared on some U.S. series where some American viewers might remember her, including the episode Woman in the Wall on HBO’s Room 104, as well as on the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia.

After Netflix’s Dracula, expect fans to see a lot more of Dolly Wells.

Dracula is currently streaming on Netflix.