Sir David Attenborough rocks Glastonbury with Seven Worlds, One Planet, watch it here!

The scene at Glastonbury became electric as Sir David Attenborough made an impromptu appearance to plug his latest masterpiece from BBC entitled Seven Worlds, One Planet, a visual celebration of Earth’s seven continents and the unique gifts each possesses.

Attenborough is a devoted conservationist whose body of work celebrates Earth and all the natural world. He is beloved the world over.

BBC America sent Monsters & Critics a press statement of the event:

“BBC Studios joined forces with festival organizers to globally launch its next blockbuster Seven Worlds, One Planet, coming soon to BBC AMERICA.”

The beloved journalist and naturalist walked out on the Pyramid stage on Sunday as he thanked the audience at the long-running Somerset festival for abandoning single-use plastics at the festival.

Plastic is considered to be one of the top offenders in spoiling the planet.

This subject is understandably important to Sir David and the BBC who worked with Glastonbury to make changes in how drinks were served.

One American festival, Treefort in Boise adopted the same policy last year and we hope its a trend that will catch on to other music festivals as it has at Glastonbury.

'Now this great festival has gone plastic free.' David Attenborough speaks to a huge crowd at the Pyramid Stage. RS pic.twitter.com/XCWUCVX80v — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 30, 2019

Sir David was greeted with applause and cheers as Sia as Hans Zimmer’s hypnotic music served as a backdrop for his stunning voice over and visuals.

The show’s narrator, Sir David Attenborough, was there to show off the network’s extended trailer which he explained showed the seven continents and the rich diversity of all animal and plant life that inhabit each continent.

The crowd went wild for Sir David Attenborough a few hours ago. AS pic.twitter.com/mHg1vrXJ6r — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 30, 2019

To underscore the importance of it all, Glastonbury festival-goers received (via BBC Radio 1) the Sia and Zimmer theme song Out There.

The song was composed by Sia, Christopher Braide and Hans Zimmer, produced by Russell Emanuel. Andrew Christie arranged the composition for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Seven Worlds, One Planet trailer can be viewed here:

Sir David Attenborough said: “Seven Worlds, One Planet will resonate with audiences worldwide. We all belong to a continent, after all, we all share planet earth. I am delighted to introduce the latest work from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.”