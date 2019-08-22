Single Parents Season 2 release date: When does show premiere on ABC in Fall 2019?

Single Parents is back on ABC! The first season was a big hit for the network, and the hilarious comedy is coming back for a second season. The second season will premiere on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

Single Parents is a comedy that follows a group of single parents as they struggle to cope and raise their children without the support of a spouse. Together, they create a support system as they start new relationships and deal with everyday parenting stresses.

The show has an overall message — simply because you are a single parent doesn’t mean you have to neglect yourself. This lesson includes not sacrificing your own identity by focusing on parent-teaching meetings, parenting, princesses, and more. It is possible to balance both parenthood and holding onto an individual identity.

The show stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Devin Trey Campbell, and Brad Garrett.

To get excited for Season 2, relive the trailer for Season 1 below. ABC has yet to release a trailer for Season 2. If you’ve never watched an episode of Single Parents get caught up now with Season 1. It is available for online streaming on ABC GO’s website.

The show first premiered on September 26, 2018, and in October, the show was picked up for a full 22-episode season. Another episode was ordered, making the season a 23-episode season. It’s unknown how many episodes will be in Season 2, but given the renewal for a September 25 premiere date, fans should expect either 22 or 23 episodes for the second season.

The show runs for 22 minutes on ABC. Elizabeth Meriwether, Katherine Pope, J.J. Philbin, and Jason Winer serve as executive producers on the show. Meriwether and Philbin are also the sitcom’s creators.

Single Parents Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.