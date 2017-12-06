Sigourney Weaver narrates three-part documentary on wildlife pioneer Dian Fossey

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist is a new three-part documentary from National Geographic that uses rare footage of the wildlife pioneer to tell her story.

Fossey’s story is a compelling one and she, perhaps more than anyone else, brought attention to human and gorilla relations and indeed just how close we are to our primate cousins.

Legendary broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough says that Fossey’s work in Rwanda undoubtedly saved the mountain gorilla species.

In her own words primatologist and conservationist Fossey wrote: ” Neither destiny or fate took me to Africa, nor was it romance. I had a deep wish to see and live among the mountain gorillas.”

The documentary also features actress Sigourney Weaver reading excerpts from Fossey’s own writing, allowing the environmentalist to speak from beyond the grave.

On December 27, 1985, Fossey was found dead in her cabin, she’d been hacked to death with a machete. Plenty of questions remain about her death like why she did not flee the scene as the attacked cut their way into the tin cabin or why she did not use the gun lying next to her body to shoot them.

Robbery was not the motive as thousands of dollars and a lot of equipment were left lying in Fossey’s cabin, the documentary looks at some of the other possible motives.

