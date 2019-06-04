Sherif Lanre from Love Island: What rugby team does he play for?

Love Island is back for Season 5 and Sherif Lanre, one of the new contestants that host Caroline Flack welcomed to the reality show on ITV2, is already getting a lot of attention.

Twelve contestants entered the villa for Season 5 and more are expected to join as the season progresses.

The initial lineup of 12 contestants include seven men and five ladies with varied cultural and professional backgrounds, including a firefighter (Michael Griffiths), a biologist (Yewande Biala), surfer (Lucie Donlan), beauty therapist (Amber Gill), cabin crew manager (Amy Hart), a pharmacist (Anna Vakili), a boxer (Tommy Fury), aircraft engineer (Callum MacLeod), gym owner (Anton Danyluk), caterer (Joe Garratt), dancer (Curtis Pritchard), and Sharif Lanre, who is a chef.

Here is everything you need to know about Sharif Lanre, including what rugby team he plays for.

Who is Sherif Lanre?

Sherif Lanre is 20 years old. He is from London and works as a chef. He has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Lanre was scouted on the streets only a few weeks before he entered the villa.

“I got scouted on the street when I was getting food,” he said. “I got my food and turned around and someone was introducing themselves to me, so that was a bit of a shock.”

“I haven’t watched it enough to know all of the characters, but I’ve been told I’m similar to Wes Nelson,” he added.

When asked about the person he was looking out for, he said he doesn’t get many opportunities to meet people on his job as a chef and that he wanted to meet someone with a “nice smile, nice teeth and nice bum.”

“She needs to be able to hold a conversation. I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny,” Sherif said.

“I’m upbeat and cheeky and outrageous with my own friends so hopefully that continues in the villa,” he said. ” I’m always on a mission to make people laugh.”

“I’m definitely a relationship person over having countless flings,” he continued. “I find that a little bit pointless. But yeah I think I’ll definitely stick with one girl.”

He finally coupled up with Anna Vakili, 28, after his first partner Amber moved on to Callum.

What rugby team does Sherif play for?

Besides his work as a chef, Sherif is also a semi-professional rugby player.

He posted a photo on his Instagram in 2016 that showed him playing for South East London rugby team Old Alleynian Rugby Club. But it is not certain whether he still plays for the club.

Old Alleynian Rugby Club has teams for players based on their ages.

Love Island airs Sundays through Fridays at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2.