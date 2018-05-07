Shawne Williams from LHHATL: Everything to know about Jessica Dime’s fiance and baby daddy

Now that Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams are engaged and expecting their first child, the NBA star has been making more and more appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

When Jessica and Shawne started dating, the former stripper toned it way down. Dime even announced that she was done with the fighting and drama that LHHATL stars are known for.

It didn’t take long for the pair to become engaged, announcing the happy news in April 2017 on Instagram. Jessica and Shawne started planning a wedding soon after, only to find out that she was pregnant.

Jessica confirmed the baby news three episodes into Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, finally quieting plenty of rumors about whether she was expecting. (SIDE NOTE: They aren’t the only LHHATL stars with baby news)

Though Jessica hasn’t exactly confirmed her due date, recent photos she shared on Instagram make it look like she’ll be having that baby before the end of the season.

Will we get to meet Jessica and Shawne’s baby at the reunion? Let’s hope so!

Now that things are more serious than ever for Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams, LHHATL fans are wanting to know about the Dimepiece’s baller boo.

Shawne Williams in the NBA

Shawne Williams joined the NBA when he was drafted 17th overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. Williams only played a few seasons for the Pacers before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2008.

From there, Dime’s man bounced around the NBA for a bit, landing on the New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, Portland Trailblazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and the Detroit Pistons all within a six-year span.

Williams was then traded again to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015 but they waived him just two weeks later.

Ever since the Bucks waived Williams, he’s struggled to find another NBA team to sign with. On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Jessica Dime has talked about her fiance’s effort to find a team and he hasn’t given up yet. In 2017, Shawne signed with the Iowa Wolves, a G-League team.

✝️❤️😇= Prosperity A post shared by Shawne Williams (@shawne_williams1) on May 23, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

What is the G League salary?

Over the past season the maximum regular salary in the G League was around $26,000 although this is set to increase to $35,000 next season for most players — and up to $385,000 for those in two-way contracts.

On top of that, G League players’ salaries can be boosted through bonuses and call-ups, with a quarter of players over the past season earning an average $44,000 in affiliate player bonuses.

Despite all of that, the nature of Shawne’s previous work means he will have likely earned a lot more in the past than he currently does in the G League.

Shawne Williams and Jessica Dime’s hometown

Though their relationship is still relatively new, Shawne Williams and Jessica Dime go way back. Both are natives of Memphis, Tennessee, and attended the University of Memphis.

Shawne played for the basketball team before being drafted by the Pacers. Jessica studied Business Administration and was working toward an Associates Degree in English before she dropped out to begin her career as a dancer.

#OurLifeOurWay# #StrictlyForTheStreets# A post shared by Shawne Williams (@shawne_williams1) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The engagement

Jessica Dime announced her engagement to Shawne Williams in April 2017 with a video of her huge diamond engagement ring on Snapchat. “God is so good!! The future Mrs. Williams,” the caption read as she showed off the massive sparkler.

More details about Jessica Dime’s relationship were shared throughout Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as fans of the show got used to the new and improved version of the LHHATL star.

Now that we’re getting deeper into Season 7, and with the engagement and baby news, we can expect even more of Shawne Williams on the VH1 reality series.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.