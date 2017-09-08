Shawn Pomrenke brands Kelly brothers ‘Tweedledum and Tweedledee’ on Bering Sea Gold

Bering Sea Gold star Shawn Pomrenke has branded his co-stars the Kelly brothers as like ‘Tweedledum and Tweedledee’.

The miner, dubbed “Mr. Gold” made the comment in footage filmed for the Discovery show.

It came after fellow miner Emily Riedel arrived at his digging location at the Bluff in Alaska to ask him if he minded her setting up an operation there as well.

Shawn’s rivals the Kelly brothers — Kris and Andy — are already there.

He says of Emily prospecting there too: “I don’t like it but can’t really stop anybody from going down there. I don’t mind having a pretty face down at the Bluff.

“It’ll be a nice change of scenery besides looking at Tweedledee and Tweedledum Kelly brothers.”

Fans also took to the show’s Facebook page to give their own views about the Kelly brothers after the video was posted.

This week’s episode of Bering Sea Gold sees Kris Kelly’s plan to make a fortune off Shawn’s find at the Bluff sabotaged when Shawn makes allies with one of Kelly’s divers.

The two camps are at war this season as both bid to outdo the other.

Watch Shawn brand the Kelly brothers Tweedledum and Tweedledee in the clip below.

Bering Sea Gold airs Fridays at 9/8c on Discovery.