Shannon Beador has lost 20lb, half the weight she put on, RHOC star says

Shannon Beador has lost half the weight she had put on at the start of the latest season — losing 20lb through daily exercise sessions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star weighed 172lb when she was weighed by her gym coach Dr. Tim Ramirez on the show.

That was 40lb more than she weighed a year previously — nearly a third of her entire original bodyweight. It was also almost 60lb more than she has weighed on average for most of her life.

But the RHOC star told Entertainment Tonight that she has since lost 20lb and plans to lose the other half of the 40lb year-on-year weight-gain by the time this season’s reunion takes place.

She said she “wasn’t excited” about filming after putting on the weight because she knew how unforgiving the cameras are.

But she added: “At least now when I watch it, I know I’m down a little. I’m down about half, down about half of the weight.”

How has she shed the pounds? Shannon revealed Dr. Ramirez has been putting her through daily 30-minute workouts which include a series of special exercises which “maximize” the results.

However, she says she DOESN’T plan to lose more than another 20lb as she worries that because she’s getting older going back to her original weight could make her look “gaunt”.

Shannon said at the start of the season that she had put on the weight due to stress caused by claims co-star Vicki Gunvalson made about her husband David, where she alleged David had been physically abusive towards Shannon.

David has also been getting seriously into fitness recently, taking part in Spartan races which sees him spend hours down the gym.

Asked what she thought about his new obsession, Shannon joked: “David’s workouts are, like, carrying a bucket of rocks up the driveway. Midlife. That’s what I say, midlife!”

The amount of time David spends down the gym has caused issues between the couple this season, and last episode saw David tell her how he wished things were better between them.

It came a year after the couple renewed their wedding vows as they tried to patch things up following his affair.

Last week Shannon said she found it hard watching the pair talk things over as they celebrated their anniversary. She wrote on her blog: I am having the hardest time realizing that David has been distancing himself from me.”

She also revealed that the rest of the season — which includes an epic fight between Vicki and Tamra Judge — sees Shannon “butt heads” with some of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

Asked by ET how her current relationship was with David, she said things had improved between them over the course of the season and since filming ended.

She said: “We’re good. We’re working on ourselves, doing the best that we can with our kids — for our kids. We’re working on it…you’ll see improvement.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.