Shannon Beador flips at Peggy Sulahian over ‘do you trust David’ comment on RHOC

Shannon Beador flips at Peggy Sulahian on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, when Peggy asks her if she trusts her husband David.

Peggy obviously knows about David previously cheating on Shannon so when she brings it up, Shannon immediately knows that she is being under-hand.

The argument comes about when Peggy confronts Shannon about David “grilling” her husband Diko about her cancer ordeal, which she recently shed light on in a blog post.

The pair’s conversation takes place at a dinner party hosted by Meghan King Edmonds with her psychic, who can read “auras”.

Things kick off when Peggy brings up David and Diko’s conversation, and questions whether what David told Shannon — that he was just confused about the situation and they just had a normal chat — was the truth.

Peggy asks: “Do you trust your husband? Has he ever lied to you about anything else?”

But Shannon knows exactly what she’s getting at and immediately sees read, pointing at Peggy in the face and telling her angrily: “Do NOT go there!”

The next morning Shannon regrets how upset she got with Peggy and reveals the truth about the current state of her marriage. But a conversation between the pair also ends with Tamra throwing her phone across the room after she gets frustrated at Shannon accusing her of constantly bringing up the Diko and David issue.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.