Shannon Beador falls and sprains ankle – again! Is a scooter the new accessory?

Shannon Beador seems to be in a period of bad luck. Not only did her marriage come to an end last year, but she also seems to be getting injured quite a bit. On Instagram, she revealed that she was back in a foot boot and using her scooter to get around the house.

Beador revealed that she had tripped on stairs after she had come home from a walk. She’s often walking as part of her workout regiment, but it sounds like all exercise has come to an end for the timebeing.

It was just back in April that Shannon injured injured her left foot. This time around, as the photo she shared on Instagram shows, it’s her right foot.

Shannon used humor when posting the photo, adding hashtags like #nodriving, #areyoukddingme and “wrapbootandscooter.”

But sadly, some of her followers had some harsh comments, saying she was overreacting and that they would just be walking around without a boot.

It’s hard to determine how bad her injury is, but it is evidently bad enough that Shannon feels she needs to wear the boot.

She could just be looking for a funny reaction when posting the picture because it was only a few months ago that she got hurt the first time.

It’s also possible that the scooter is the latest must-have accessory in Orange County. While filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, both Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge were injured and using scooters to get around.

In her photo where she announced the new sprain, she made sure to put the scooter in the background.

The scooter was obviously a good purchase for her, and she’s getting her return on the investment.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.