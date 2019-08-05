Shannon Beador and John Janssen: Will he appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Shannon Beador has a new man in her life. After watching her divorce from David Beador play out across more than one season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has finally moved on.

Just a week ago, The Real Housewives of Orange County star debuted her new man on Instagram. There was quite a buzz around the unveiling, leaving Shannon Beador to have some questions to answer.

The newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County begins tomorrow night. Shannon Beador is still a full-time housewife, but not everyone in her circle made the cut. Vicki Gunvalson will be filmed in a friend role this season while the focus is mainly on Beador and Tamra Judge.

Does this mean that The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will get to meet Shannon Beador’s new man? It isn’t likely.

Beador opened up to Us Weekly and revealed that John Janssen will not appear on the Bravo series. She met him after filming wrapped, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t be addressed when the reunion tapes this fall!

It looks like Shannon Beador is in love once again as she described the relationship she has with John. She explained that her children approve of him and that she is in a good place. Friends introduced the two, which alleviated some of the questions about whether his intentions were pure or not.

In the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Shannon Beador was seen kissing several men. She had not yet met John Janssen, though watching that playback may be hard.

Beador had a rough couple of seasons as her life was put on public display. Seeing her happy has been a change for viewers and this season might be the best for the housewife yet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Tuesday, August 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.