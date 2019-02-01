Shameless renewed for Season 10: William H. Macy inks new deal in light of Emmy Rossum departure

Frank is a bit overwhelmed to learn he’ll be fathering six more children in Season 10 of Shameless. Pic credit: Showtime

Shameless is returning to Showtime for Season 10. The renewal news was shared at the 2019 Winter TCA press tour after speculation that the series might winding down with the departure of Emmy Rossum.

With such a strong female lead leaving the show, all eyes have been on William H. Macy, whose willingness to move forward would make or break the future of Shameless.

Previously, Macy has said he wants to do about 10 seasons of Shameless and after this latest announcement, he will be doing just that. The Gallagher family patriarch will be taking over the reigns after Rossum’s departure and the success of Season 10 of Shameless depends on him.

With the current storyline, including six new children on the way for Frank Gallagher, it looks like we’re in for a rollercoaster ride in Season 10 that will rival previous seasons of the show.

The Season 10 renewal of Shameless also makes the series Showtime’s longest running series ever. Also expected to return alongside William H. Macy are Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” Levine announced at the 2019 TCA Winter press tour. “Shameless, with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories,” added executive producer John Wells. “And thankful to Showtime for their continued support. We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast.”

Shameless airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.