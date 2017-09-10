Shahs of Sunset’s Mike Shouhed: I really want to have kids

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has told how he really wants to have kids.

The 38-year-old went through a difficult divorce with ex Jessica Parido, which was finalized last fall.

But he reveals on this week’s Shahs of Sunset episode that he still hopes to find someone else to have children with.

Mike reveals he’s getting broody in an interview with producers after organizing a photoshoot for his baby shoe line.

His mom is there and he knows she must be hoping that he will have children one day soon too.

But he says the filming also made him sad because it reinforced to him that he would be older than he had hoped when he does finally become a father.

He says: “I was happy about the turnout today, but I was sad because I didn’t even know a man has, like, a biological baby clock.

“But I’m like thinking to myself, ‘by the time I become a dad I’m going to be an old man’.”

He adds: “I really want to have kids.”

Mike and Jessica got married in March 2015 but split just five months later. She filed for divorce in November that year citing irreconcilable differences.

It came after she found out Mike cheated on her before they got engaged.

