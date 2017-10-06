Sexually-confused Courtney Stodden can’t stay off the booze on Million Dollar Matchmaker

Courtney Stodden reveals she isn’t sure if she’s gay, bisexual or straight on this week’s Million Dollar Matchmaker season finale – and can’t stay off the booze when put to the test by Patti Stanger.

The episode, which also features MMA fighter Shondo Blades, sees Courtney take part in the show’s first ever bisexual mingle as she tries to clear up the confusion about her sexuality.

While doing so, Patti and her team want her to have clarity of thought so tell her to stay off the alcohol. But she can’t help herself, stealing a glass of wine from one of the men she’s chatting to — and taking a big gulp.

Courtney has to get the wine taken off her, which she says she drank because she found it “extremely awkward” to take part in the social situation without a drink.

Courtney shot to fame when she was just 16 after she married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Now 23, she is trying to clean up her notoriously party-girl life and find love.

One of the men she chats to is a yoga, cycling and meditation instructor. Patti says in our exclusive clip below: “If there’s one person who needs to meditate on how her life is going, it’s Courtney Stodden.”

The season finale of Million Dollar Matchmaker airs tonight at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.