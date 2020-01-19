Sex Education Season 2: Twitter reacts to Otis’s graphic ‘masturbation montage’ opening sequence

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Fans of Netflix’s Sex Education have been flooding Twitter with reactions to Otis’s graphic masturbation montage in the opening sequence of Episode 1 of Season 2 of the show that premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Reactions were mixed as viewers saw the graphic montage that continued for several minutes and showed Otis (Asa Butterfield) experiencing sexual arousal in various situations and locations and masturbating on the spot while Divinyls’ I Touch Myself plays.

Some Twitter users reacted with amusement, while others expressed disgust. Some appeared shocked and horrified, while others thought it was funny and tweeted comments to express their amusement.

But regardless of their reaction, everyone seemed to agree that the montage went over the top. It showed Otis masturbating in various locations, including on a bed, while showering, in a public place and in the front seat of his mother’s car.

The first season of the British teen drama series, created by Laurie Nunn, premiered on Netflix in January 2019. It followed the life of the socially awkward teenager Otis Milburn and his best friend, Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), at Moordale High.

Warning: Graphic video

Despite having a sex therapist mom who was very open and frank with him about sexuality, Otis experienced difficulties adjusting to his burgeoning teen sexuality. Otis’s ambivalent attitude toward sex appeared to have been partly due to the moment, shown as a flashback in Season 1, Episode 6, when he stumbled upon on his dad, Remi (James Purefoy), having sex half-naked with one of his patients.

Despite having deep-seated issues of his own about sex, Otis ended up accidentally helping a school bully overcome his performance anxiety issues. He and his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) then started a business as sex consultants to the other students.

Sex Education Season 2 follows Otis’s romantic relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison). There is also a chlamydia outbreak at Moordale that causes panic among the students and forces them to confront uncomfortable issues.

Sex Education Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.