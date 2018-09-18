Seven Year Switch Season 4: Has show been canceled or renewed by Lifetime?

The Season 3 finale of Seven Year Switch reveals which couples stayed together and who decided it’s time to go their separate ways.

But as the show wraps, what fans want to know is will Seven Year Switch be returning for Season 4?

After its first season on Lifetime (and two on the FYI network) the relationship series definitely has grown a bit of a following.

However, is it enough to bring back another season of the risky relationship experiment, switch therapy?

So far, there is no information regarding a Season 4 renewal or cancellation for Seven Year Switch. In fact, a representative for the show assured Monsters and Critics that, at this time, there is no new information either way.

Likewise, there is also no new casting information for series produced by Kinetic Content.

If we’re being completely honest, it wouldn’t be a shocker if Lifetime pulls the plug on Seven Year Switch after its first season following Married at First Sight.

While MAFS is ranking as the 22nd most popular show on Tuesday nights (it’s a tough time slot!), it looks like a lot of people are turning the channel after the show is over.

While Seven Year Switch enjoyed a bit of a bump in ratings last week compared to the week before, it was still the 69th most watched show airing last Tuesday night.

The Season 3 finale of Seven Year Switch airs on Tuesday, September 18 at 10/9c on Lifetime.