Seven Year Switch exclusive: Rosslyn confides in Reece after Diane says

In this week’s episode of Seven Year Switch, Rosslyn confides in Reece about how Diane has been making breakthroughs with her husband Bobby.

Diane and Bobby have been able to open up to each other recently and when Rosslyn learned about it, the information clearly bothered her.

Rosslyn has been having no trouble communicating with Diane’s husband Reece, and in the latest Seven Year Switch episode, she tells him that she’s afraid that maybe she is the reason that Bobby just couldn’t open up in the past.

It’s no secret that Rosslyn’s biggest concern when joining this season of Seven Year Switch had to do with her husband Bobby bottling everything up inside and never really opening up to her. She really wanted to explore that issue in her marriage and find a better way to communicate with Bobby.

In a confessional, Rosslyn admits that after being involved in the Seven Year Switch program she has realized that she really loves Bobby. Rosslyn goes on to say that she’s “worked really hard” when trying to get Bobby to open up and communicate.

Will Rosslyn be able to give Bobby what he needs and save the marriage?

Seven Year Switch airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.