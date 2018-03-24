Serial killer Lowell ‘Ed’ Amos profiled on Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil

Serial killer Lowell ‘Ed’ Amos is profiled on the ‘Married to Death’ episode of Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil on Investigation Discovery.

Lowell was found guilty in 1996 of murdering his third wife Roberta “Bobbe” Mowery Amos. But his two other wives as well as his mother all died in suspicious circumstances.

Bobbe’s death came the night after the couple went to a wild Christmas party at the Atheneum Hotel in Detroit, Michigan, in December 1994.

He claimed she had been taking cocaine before they went to sleep, with her taking the drug “inside” her body rather than snorting it, and when they woke up she was dead.

However, when detectives started looking into Amos’s past, they uncovered a lot mores to the case than first met the eye.

Several women came forward and said they believed they had previously been drugged by Amos before engaging in intercourse.

Detectives then found out that Amos’s first wife Saundra died in suspicious circumstances in 1976 after apparently mixing wine with a sedative.

Her death led to Amos getting $350,000 in an insurance payout. He later married second wife Carolyn but she booted him out after the pair argument about large insurance policies he had taken out on her life.

He then moved in with his mother, who died days after being admitted to hospital in a stupefied state. Amos inherited $1million as a result.

Carolyn let Amos move back in with her, but then was also found dead in her bathroom — apparently electrocuted in the bath. From her death Amos received $800,000 in insurance payouts.

It’s thought he murdered both his first two wives and his mother, but no charges were ever brought.

However, he was found guilty of premeditated murder of third wife Bobbe and was sentenced to life behind bars without possibility of parole.

