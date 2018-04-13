Sen. Brian Schatz, Andy Cohen and Maya Wiley on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the show will be headed up by a rising star in the Democratic party, Sen. Brian Schatz — with the whole lineup heavily into media and politics.

Sen. Schatz (D-Hawaii) is the top-of-show interview guest and will likely discuss his refusal to give his vote to CIA Director Mike Pompeo for his nomination for the top job at the State Department.

“I voted YES on Pompeo for CIA on the theory that he would be the ‘adult in the room.’ I was wrong,” Schatz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I am voting NO on Pompeo for Secretary of State because our top diplomat should believe in diplomacy. He has an alarming tendency towards military provocation and brinkmanship.”

I will be voting no on Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State. Diplomats should believe in diplomacy. America’s top diplomat must be passionate about diplomacy. Mike Pompeo has not demonstrated that he values diplomacy, diplomats, or the State Department itself. pic.twitter.com/1kDUqq5nea — Senator Brian Schatz (@SenBrianSchatz) April 12, 2018

Host Andy Cohen is the mid-show interview guest. As well as being a TV personality, his is also an author and producer chieftain at Bravo, where he runs a scoop tell-all post-mortem nightly series called Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He also shares a lot about his personal life and recently told Ellen Degeneres he was kicked off an online dating site.

The roundtable guests are Jonathan Chait, Jason Kander, and Maya Wiley. Left-leaning Chait is a commentator and writer for New York magazine and he also writes a column in the Los Angeles Times.

Missouri’s former Secretary of State, Jason Kander is the president of Let America Vote. Kander describes himself as “husband, a father, a former Army Captain who served in Afghanistan.”

He is also the first millennial in the country to be elected to statewide office, and he started Let America Vote in 2017 to fight back against proposals that hinder the voting process unfairly.

The Democratic National Committee appointed Jason, who Politico dubbed “the hottest star in Democratic politics,” to chair the Commission to Protect American Democracy from the Trump Administration.

Professor Maya Wiley is the senior vice president for social justice at The New School and is a professor of urban policy there. In an interview with NPR radio show, All Things Considered, Wiley was described as a “second-generation activist.”

Her father, George Wiley, was also an activist in the New York area advocating for the rights of all poor people and faced arrest more than once.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, on HBO.