Selling Sunset cast: Who is on Instagram? Get to know the cast of Netflix’s new binge-worthy reality series

27th March 2019 10:40 AM ET

Netflix original Selling Sunset is the streaming platform’s first foray into the world of reality TV. The binge-worthy series follows the successful Oppenheim Group and the beautiful real estate brokers that sell homes in the Hollywood Hills.

Season 1 of Selling Sunset contains eight episodes and details the drama that ensues when a new agent joins the team at The Oppenheim Group. Here we introduce you the cast members of Selling Sunset on Instagram.

They cast of Selling Sunset is as follows: Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young, and new broker Chrishell Hartley.

Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset introduces real estate broker Christine Quinn, who describes herself as a Texas girl in Los Angeles. She is a fan of Marylin Monroe and has stunning photos of modern real estate.

Heather Young

Heather Rae Young has over 400,000 followers on Instagram. Along with being a real estate broker, she is a model and was Playboy Playmate Miss February in 2010.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander stars in Selling Sunset and is a fan favorite. Maya gave fans a pregnancy update on Instagram. She is about 9 months pregnant and grew up in Israel before moving to Los Angeles in 2002.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary is one of the realtors at The Oppenheim Group and is dating Romain. In Selling Sunset she shows actor Taye Diggs a house as the series documents her relationship with Romain. Check her out on Instagram.

Davina Potratz

Davina is a former Ford model and is of German and Native American descent.

Chrishell Hartley

Chrishell is the newcomer to Selling Sunset which sparks all the drama. She is an actress and is married to This is Us star, Justin Hartley.

Selling Sunset Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.