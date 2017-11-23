See the moment an original Barbie doll #1 from 1959 sold for $5,500 on Pawn Stars

Ever wondered what the first ever Barbie doll looked like? Here’s a near-perfect example, courtesy of History’s Pawn Stars.

This newly released clip taken from one of the show’s Season 14 episodes features a Vintage Barbie Ponytail Doll #1 from 1959, including a box signed by the famous toy’s inventor Ruth Handler.

The episode, titled Mini Miles, aired back in July and saw Rick Harrison of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop snap up the original doll for $5,500 after being advised he’d be able to fetch between $7,500 to $8,000 for it if he sold it on.

The seller tries to negotiate a higher price initially, but admits his lowest deal would be $5,000 — so he comes away with $500 more than he was hoping for.

In the clip we also learn what to look for to make sure a #1 doll is original — including that it should smell of “crayons”, have a solid core throughout and white irises in the eyes, as the #1 doll was apparently the only one to have that.

The Barbie doll was created by businesswoman Ruth Handler after she noticed how children would give adult roles to their dolls. It was inspired by a German toy doll called Bild Lilli.

Barbie and her doll boyfriend Ken were named after Handler’s children Barbara and Kenneth.