See Brie Bella’s gruelling 21-hour labor on Total Bellas season finale

Total Bellas star Brie Bella delivered a healthy baby girl named Birdie earlier this year — but only after an excruciatingly long labor.

On tonight’s season finale of the Total Divas spin-off, the excitement and stress of Brie’s delivery is the main event.

Getting to the endgame was a tough and hard labor for the beautiful wrestling star who had her entire family there to help her through.

Husband Daniel Bryan was there every minute of it. Twin sister Nikki Bella also was by Brie’s side as the family awaited little Birdie.

Brie later sang the praises of her doula Kelly Sunshine and even posted a separate video showing how supportive her husband and sister were in the 21-hour process to deliver Birdie:

The well-documented happy moment came to fruition as Birdie Joe Danielson arrived to the delight of her family on May 9, 2017, at 11:58pm, weighing in at a healthy 8lb 10oz and measuring 21in long.

Little Birdie counts WWE stars as kin, including Auntie Nikki Bella and Uncle John Cena! Her daddy, Daniel Bryan, has also been using social media to show the world he is completely besotted with his little girl.

Love my Daddy ❤️ #daddyslittlegirl A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Sep 29, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Watch a sneak peek for the Total Bellas finale below:

It’s the end of an era, and the beginning of a whole new chapter. The Total Bellas season finale is TONIGHT at 9|8c, only on E! Posted by Total Bellas on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Total Bellas finale airs tonight at 9pm on E!