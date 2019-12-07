Sebastian Grey from Project Runway: Where is 2019’s Season 17 winner now?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Sebastian Grey won Season 17 of Project Runway. The South Floridian designer emerged winner among other capable designers, such as runner-up Hester Sunshine and third-place contestant Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato.

Project Runway Season 18 premiered on Bravo Thursday, December 4. After the latest season introduced a new batch of designers, fans have been wondering what Jhoan Sebastian Grey has been doing since he won the last season’s competition and where he is now?

If you’ve also been wondering what Sebastian Grey is doing now, here is what you need to know.

Where is Sebastian Grey now?

Since he won Season 17 of Project Runway, Grey has moved on to a successful post-show career and he is making a name for himself in the fashion design world.

The Colombian-born designer, who was glowingly described by Project Runway judge Nina Garcia as “the personification of the American dream,” went on to start his own women’s wear line. You can view his website here.

Grey has been working hard building his brand and developing his collection.

He has also established a tutorial called Fashion Sewing on Bluprint. The tutorials teach aspiring designers the art, skills, and techniques of fashion design, including how to create bespoke designs from high-end fabrics. He also shares his personal experiences.

You can find Sebastian Grey here on Instagram, where he shares photos of his designs.

Sebastian Grey bio

According to his website, Grey has a decade of experience working with top designers, such as Andres Otalora and Lina Cantillo. He worked for his family’s leather business while growing up and this gave him an early opportunity to learn the basics of managing a business and understanding what customers want.

Grey attended Incolballet, a fine arts school in Colombia. He became interested in fashion design and the arts after attending a ballet show with his parents.

He was further inspired to go into fashion design while studying at Incolballet. At Incolballet, he became interested in the details that go into creating outfits for dancers and how the choice of outfit influences the dancer’s expression.

After training at Incolballet, he enrolled in the Academy of Professional Drawing in Cali, Colombia, to study fashion design. He later established stores in Medellin and Cali in Colombia under the Sebastian brand, and his collection was known in his native country before he came to the U.S.

Sebastian came to the U.S. at the age of 28. In 2018, he won a scholarship to study fashion design at the Instituto Marangoni in Miami, Florida. Studying at Instituto Marangoni gave him the opportunity to further deepen his fashion design skills and knowledge, and to begin growing his collection.

Project Runway Season 18 airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo.