Mud wrestling, naked photoshoots, sword fencing and marriage proposals as Little Women: Dallas is back for Season 2

This week on Little Women: Dallas, it’s the season 2 premiere and it looks like it will be a crazy and dramatic run.

In the season premiere episode the women are still at odds with each other following the reunion. It was at that confrontational event that Caylea confronted Amanda about getting cosy with her ex-boyfriend. They are back together again this week but things just don’t get any better!

This season looks to have plenty of fun drama and more than a little romance. The women engage in some raucous mud wrestling, ride some mechanical bulls and even do a naked body paint photoshoot.

You can also expect baby talk and an engagements as romance is in the air as Amanda Loy, Caylea Woodbury, Tiffani Chance, Bri Barlup, Asta Young and Emily Fernandez brighten up Wednesday nights for another season.

Little Women: Dallas airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.