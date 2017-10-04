Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Mud wrestling, naked photoshoots, sword fencing and marriage proposals as Little Women: Dallas is back for Season 2

4th October 2017 by
Little Women Dallas sees some naked body painting

Little Women: Dallas has everything from naked body painting to marriage proposals this season

This week on Little Women: Dallas, it’s the season 2 premiere and it looks like it will be a crazy and dramatic run.

In the season premiere episode the women are still at odds with each other following the reunion. It was at that confrontational event that Caylea confronted Amanda about getting cosy with her ex-boyfriend. They are back together again this week but things just don’t get any better!

Little Women: Dallas fencing

Fencing both physically and verbally is all part of the course!

This season looks to have plenty of fun drama and more than a little romance. The women engage in some raucous mud wrestling, ride some mechanical bulls and even do a naked body paint photoshoot.

Romance on Little Women: Dallas

Romance is in the air

You can also expect baby talk and an engagements as romance is in the air as Amanda Loy, Caylea Woodbury, Tiffani Chance, Bri Barlup, Asta Young and Emily Fernandez brighten up Wednesday nights for another season.

Little Women: Dallas airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages