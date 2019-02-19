Sean Milliken dead at 29: My 600-lb Life star’s cause of death related to infection

My 600-lb Life star Sean Milliken, who was seen in just one episode of the TLC series in 2016, has reportedly passed away at age 29.

News of Sean Milliken’s death came via his father, Matt Milliken, who reported the My 600-lb Life star’s death on Facebook. He also shared that the cause of death was related to an infection his son was dealing with according to Radar Online.

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection,” Matt wrote. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

The story of Sean Milliken was a controversial one. He was one of the series’ heaviest and youngest patients. His controlling mother Renee Milliken and his at-times churlish behavior were the sources of a lot of Reddit chatter and threads commenting on his 2016 episode when it first aired on TLC.

The young man struggled with severe weight gain and was featured on Season 4 of the TLC weight loss series.

At the time of filming, Sean was reportedly topping out at over 900 pounds. He became bedridden during his senior year of high school and relied on his mother.

Sean went to Houston to enter Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s weight loss program. He did qualify for a sleeve bypass operation which enabled him to lose about 300 pounds which he reportedly gained back since the surgery.

As noted on the TLC series, Sean Milliken’s weight troubles apparently began as a child due to his father’s abuse and his mother Renee’s enabling of her son. By the time Sean began receiving weight loss help at age 25, he had to admit he was no longer able to take care of himself and required his mother to be his caregiver.

After his appearance on the show, viewers hoping to get updates on Sean’s weight loss had a hard time finding him. The death of his mother Renee in 2018 reportedly caused him to disappear from social media altogether.

A clip from Sean’s appearance on My 600-lb Life can be seen below.

My 600-lb Life airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.