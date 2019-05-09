SEAL Team Season 3 premiere date: When is show likely to return in 2019?

CBS just confirmed SEAL Team for Season 3, and fans can now rest assured that they will see more of Jason (David Boreanaz) and his Bravo Team after the Season 2 finale.

CBS announced the renewal of SEAL Team for Season 3 today, alongside the renewals of other top CBS shows, including Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, and Bull.

The renewal announcement comes ahead of the end of Season 2, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.

Although the ratings and viewership numbers are down compared with Season 1, SEAL Team fans remain engaged and the show continues to rank among CBS’ top 10 dramas.

Season 2 ratings averaged 0.76 with 5.064 million viewers weekly in the 18-49 demo (Live+Same Day).

With CBS confirming SEAL Team for Season 3, fans are now wondering when the new season will return. Here is everything we know about the likely return date for SEAL Team in 2019.

When is the show likely to return in 2019?

Based on the past pattern of premiere dates, fans can hope for SEAL Team Season 3 to premiere on CBS in the fall. SEAL Team Season 1 premiered on September 27, 2017, while SEAL Team Season 2 premiered on October 3, 2018.

Based also on the past pattern, SEAL Team Season 3 will likely have 22 episodes.

What to expect of Season 3

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis.

The series was created by Benjamin Cavell, who executive produces with showrunner John Glenn and follows the personal and professional lives of members of the Bravo Team, an elite unit of Navy SEALs.

Recent comments by showrunner John Glenn suggest that Season 3 will focus more than before on the personal lives of the lead characters.

In a recent interview with TVLine, he revealed that the Season 2 finale will end with a cliffhanger that sets the tone for Season 3, which will be more personal and emotional.

“At the end of the show, we are with Jason alone and he goes into a bar and he has a drink, and the bartender asks him how he’s doing,” Glenn said. “The cliffhanger is he looks up at us and- I won’t tell you what he says — but the cliffhanger is really about his mental state. It’s very emotional and it’s very personal.”

SEAL Team airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.