Scrapp Deleon says Tommie Lee is a good mom, even wrote a character letter for her

Just a few seasons ago, Scrapp Deleon was locked in a love triangle with Tommie Lee and his baby mama Tiarra. Now, he’s taking up for Tommie, defending her reputation as a mother as she faces up to 54 years in prison.

Tommie was indicted on seven child abuse charges stemming from an October 2018 incident involving her daughter. Due to the severity of the charges, coupled with some shocking court antics and a history of prior arrests, she could end up doing some serious time.

However, Tommie Lee has at least one ally in her latest court battle in Scrapp Deleon. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star says he never saw Tommie mistreat her kids when they were together.

“I mean what’s actually crazy when I heard about those charges I was completely shocked because me and Tommie were together at one point and I’ve never seen Tommie whoop her children,” Scrapp told Domenick Nati. “Like the most she may do is threaten to whoop them or holler at them a lot and stuff like that but Tommie takes really good care of her kids, they love her to death and she actually spoils them. I think Tommie’s a really good mom.”

Scrapp Deleon also shared that he wrote a character letter for Tommie Lee and he is hoping she won’t get convicted of child abuse in a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.