Scrapp DeLeon returns to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after release from prison

25th March 2019 4:10 PM ET

Last time we saw Scrapp DeLeon on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, he quickly became one of the most popular cast members to join the show.

While Scrapp had to end his run on the VH1 series to serve time in prison, it turns out that his offense, transporting a large amount of marijuana, actually dated back to 2014.

Initially looking at 5-20 years behind bars and a $100,000 fine, it’s safe to say that many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans didn’t expect to see Scrapp back on their screens and certainly not this soon.

His actual sentence was five years with 15 years probation and a $100,000 fine. However, it was revealed late in 2018, Scrapp was already out of prison and he was filming for the show.

He’s even made a grand return to Instagram, where Scrapp DeLeon’s account has more than 375,000 followers. He scrubbed all the old photos and started fresh with his first post five days ago teasing his Love & Hip Hop return.

“The wait is over,” the caption reads and the photo shows off a cleaned up and camera ready Scrapp DeLeon donning a purple suit.

Upon learning that he will be back to filming Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8, the rumors are already starting regarding who Scrapp is dating at this point.

Back in January, there were reports that he’d reconciled with Tommie Lee, whom he famously broke up with during Season 6 of the show, prior to reporting to prison.

However, there are also reports that Scrapp DeLeon has a new woman in his life, someone Love & Hip Hop viewers already know. Is it possible Scrapp will share the screen and some steamy scenes with Moniece Slaughter instead?

With Tommie looking at jail time herself and promising to get treatment for her drinking problem, she likely won’t be returning to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for Season 8.

Of course, Scrapp could always rekindle his romance with baby mama Tiarra, whom he’s already sharing scenes in the sneak peeks for the upcoming season.

In what appears to be an exciting season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the return of Scrapp DeLeon seems to be one thing that fans of the show are talking about quite a bit. We can’t wait to catch up with him.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.