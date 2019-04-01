Scrapp DeLeon is back on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Moniece Slaughter love triangle teased

Scrapp DeLeon is out of prison and back on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. He’s also been rumored to have a few things going on in his love life, which is how it was for Scrapp the last time he was on the VH1 series.

In the synopsis for the upcoming episode, VH1 teases, “Scrapp finds himself caught between the mother of his child and a new flame.”

So far, we’ve only seen Scrapp interact with his baby mama Tiarra since his return to TV and there are rumors that the two may have been interested in rekindling their romance. Now, VH1 has seemingly confirmed that his other leading lady will be Moniece Slaughter, just like the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta rumors predicted.

In a sneak peek for the episode, Moniece shows up to Tokyo Vanity’s party and gets an introduction to Sierra Gates. As Tokyo, Sierra and Moniece chat, she reveals that she’s back in Atlanta, has broken up with AD and that she’s dating a man!

Tokyo presses Moniece to find out exactly which man but she doesn’t want to spill the beans just yet. She says that since nothing is official and she doesn’t know where things are going yet, she doesn’t want to name him.

However, we already know that Moniece Slaughter and Scrapp DeLeon have been rumored to be dating for a couple of months now. That is a huge part of why Moniece has moved from Hollywood to Atlanta to take part in filming for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Things are even messier when you figure in that Scrapp was seen embracing Tommie Lee, who isn’t even featured on the show this season. Reports that they were spotted together back in January surfaced making this more of a tangled web than a love triangle.

We know nothing is ever neat and clean in Scrapp DeLeon’s love life and he certainly has a way with the ladies. So which one will he choose? This could turn very dramatic and fast.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.