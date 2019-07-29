Scrapp DeLeon apologizes to Moniece Slaughter at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion

On the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Scrapp DeLeon returned and viewers got to see him as he put his life back together following a stint in prison. Upon his return to reality TV, Scrapp proved that when it comes to the ladies, he still likes to date more than one at a time and that revelation was not a good one for Moniece Slaughter.

Scrapp and Moniece started talking while he was in prison and once he got out, the Love & Hip Hop veteran clearly had feelings for him. And while Scrapp clearly enjoyed her company too, he also wasn’t about to settle down.

When Moniece found out that Scrapp was entertaining his baby mama and that he wasn’t being totally upfront and honest with her about it, things went downhill fast. Moniece was hurt by Scrapp’s unwillingness to commit and decided to walk away.

As the season played out, Scrapp DeLeon even admitted in an interview that he and Moniece were never serious. Many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers assumed that the pair were put together just to get a storyline on the show.

However, Scrapp was confronted at the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion about the way he treated Moniece. After his mom, Karen “KK” King explains why she tried to set up her son with Moniece Slaughter, a somber-looking Scrapp makes it clear that he’s currently 100 percent single then he apologized to Moniece for the way things worked out.

“I was very disappointed because before anything, Scrapp and I are friends,” Moniece explained. “I was also very afraid to explore more than a friendship with Scrapp.”

“You said something like he restored your faith at one point in men?” Nina asked.

“Yeah,” Moniece admitted. “I hit Karen and I was like ‘I don’t know what you did with your children but your son is everything!'”

After Moniece admitted that she’s trying to work things out with AD now, she says she felt like Scrapp dumped her “like trash.”

That seemed to hit Scrapp, who wasn’t trying to settle down but he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone either.

“I apologize, you know, if I did anything to make you feel inferior or that you were not appreciated,” Scrapp told Moniece. “That was not my intention.”

