Scotty on The Righteous Gemstones: Who plays the man who calls himself the Devil?

The Righteous Gemstones took a detour in just the second episode of the series as fans got to see the three extortionists that came after Jesse in the season premiere — Scotty, Lucy, and Gideon.

As reported before, Lucy was portrayed by Virginia Gardner and Gideon was a huge surprise, the third generation Gemstone, and son of Jesse.

But, who played Scotty? His name is Scott MacArthur and here is all you need to know about the character and actor.

Who is Scotty on The Righteous Gemstones?

HBO played things close to the vest with the second episode of the season. While members of the media knew the identity of the three extortionists, the reveal of Gideon meant that it was kept hidden from fans.

None of the three were listed on IMDb and that sent fans scrambling to figure out who portrayed these bad guys.

Scott MacArthur portrayed Scotty on the series.

He seems to be the leader of the extortionists and acts like a bully continuously throughout the second episode.

Scotty mocks Gideon, he threatens to sexually take advantage of Lucy after trying to dump her body when he thought she was dead. He chased off Lucy with his sociopathic nature and then got into a fistfight with Gideon, despite being in a walking boot and neck brace.

As with many things on The Righteous Gemstones, Scotty is over the top and completely ridiculous.

Who is Scott MacArthur?

Scott MacArthur, the actor who portrays Scotty, was unrecognizable most of his scenes.

When he wasn’t wearing the devil mask to shoot the extortionist videos, his face was beaten black and blue and he was bandaged up and in really bad shape after the season premiere beatdown.

However, fans might recognize him from the FX series The Mick, where he starred as one of the main characters, Jimmy, Mickey’s (Kaitlin Olson) pseudo-boyfriend on the show.

Outside of that, he has only worked as a one-off supporting actor on several TV shows, including NCIS, Body of Proof, The Mindy Project and Mad Men.

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO.