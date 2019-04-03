Scott William Winters was on NCIS again for the latest episode, titled Mona Lisa. Winters re-joined the NCIS cast as CIA Officer Westley Clark, who ended up playing an important supporting role during the latest installment.

The episode itself revolved around Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) after he turned up covered in blood on a fishing boat. He had no memory of how he got there or the last 12 hours, leading to an investigation by the NCIS team.

The CIA became involved within the episode, with the character of Westley Clark reappearing. This is now the fourth time that Clark has shown up during 2018 and 2019 episodes of the show. It was also a good choice by the writers and casting director to have actor Scott William Winters on NCIS.

Who is Dean Winters’ brother?

Scott William Winters is the brother of Dean Winters, who most will know as the more recognizable sibling. He currently plays Mr. Town on Starz series American Gods, and is also famous for Law & Order: SVU, Wayne, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Divorce, Rescue Me, 30 Rock and Oz — as Ryan O’Reily — among many others roles.

Dean has also starred as the character Mayhem in many Allstate Insurance Company commercials. He often represents what can go wrong while driving and one of his new commercials is shared below.

In addition to his turn on the NCIS cast, Scott William Winters has appeared in many other roles on television and in films. He was also on Oz, as well as Dexter, Borgia and Berlin Station, as well as showing up in the films Good Will Hunting and The People vs. Larry Flynt. He has even been on the CBS shows Criminal Minds and Blue Bloods as a guest star.

Having Scott William Winters as part of the NCIS cast has worked well, especially with the involvement that the CIA has had in recent cases for the team. The actor plays the role of Westley Clark very well and the character brings an interesting flair to the show that helps to offset the familiarity of the regular NCIS cast members.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.