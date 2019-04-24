Scott Disick to star in new home renovation show Flip It Like Disick

For Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans that can’t get enough of Scott Disick, you’re in luck. It was announced earlier this week that Disick will have his own show on E! this summer.

Although it (probably) won’t be as drama-filled as his time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been, there are some familiar faces appearing on and helping to produce the show.

The stars of Scott Disick’s new show

Flip It Like Disick will be giving viewers a lot of insight as to how Scott Disick renovates and flips luxury houses from the comfort of their own homes.

Joining Disick on the show is Willa Ford, a former pop singer who now does interior design, the short-tempered contractor Miki Moor, as well as Disick’s business partner Benny Luciano and his wife, realtor Kozet Luciano, as well as assistant Lindsay Diamond.

E! announced that Kris Jenner will be an executive producer, as well as Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, and Lori Gordon. Although this isn’t technically a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, fans are excited to have Kris Jenner working on this new show with Disick.

Many fans were excited to learn that Ryan Seacrest will be helping to produce the show, as well as Tower 2 Productions by STXtelevision.

Scott Disick is getting his own show called “Flip it Like Disick” where he’s involved in “crazy home renovations” so basically I’m just picturing Pimp My Ride but with houses and more drugs. And I’m here for it. — Kristina Barone (@thebestBARnONE) April 23, 2019

Flip it like disick is definitely something I will watch — 🅑 (@TrillOGBri) April 24, 2019

Bruh i cant wait for flip it like disick @ScottDisick it will be pic.twitter.com/ywjW3WLplW — ezreen (@xzrxxxn) April 24, 2019

Although Disick hasn’t said much of the show himself, many are excited to watch him renovate projects and see him be the handyman that we know he is.

Renovation projects on Flip It Like Disick

Fans are still anxiously waiting to see what kind of renovation projects will take place on Flip It Like Disick. All we really know to expect right now is a lot of witty banter, hilarity, and potentially some hot-headed arguments.

Each of the stars will bring varying personality traits to the show that viewers can’t wait to see in action while they renovate luxury houses.

E! reports that one project we can expect to see on the show is a playhouse for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. This project will be exciting for fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to see for a few different reasons.

Being able to see Disick around his children and doing things for his children always warms hearts. Outside of the love from seeing Disick be around his family, some are excited to see this renovation for another reason.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been separated for a long time now, and some fans are ready to see the pair get back together. Although there haven’t been any hints towards a relationship rekindling, watching Disick work with Kris Jenner again while he works on a playhouse for his children is enough for some to start thinking about a Disick-Kardashian reunion.

I hope Kourtney and Scott get back together in my lifetime — airwrecka (@erckahstngs) April 25, 2019

Kourtney and Scott will get back together won’t they? Won’t they? Won’t they?? If I keep repeating it it will happen won’t it? Won’t it? Won’t it?? Please? Please? Plsssssssssssss !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — jamie collins (@jamieecollinsx) April 24, 2019

All I want is for Kourtney and Scott to get back together 😭 — Jiby Thampan (@jibythampan) April 24, 2019

Whatever may happen on the show, fans are excited to see what happens either way. And while many can’t wait to see how the show will turn out, we’ll definitely be taking notes to learn Disick’s best renovation advice.

Flip It Like Disick will premiere this summer on E!