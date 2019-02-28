Scarlet Envy Instagram: What we know about the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 contestant

Scarlet Envy is a New York City queen, who has come to slay the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race. This 26-year-old has an interesting style, as she likes to pull inspiration from the ’40s, the ’60s, and even the supermodels of the ’80s.

Envy calls herself a natural beauty and it’s clear that she loves her looks. Her Instagram is plastered with half-naked photos of herself, usually in drag, to celebrate the female body and naked beauty.

Her entrance outfit on tonight’s premiere may not come as the biggest surprise, given she sees herself as a natural beauty with some artistic flair.

But it isn’t all for attention. Scarlet Envy has actually worked with fashion photographer Steven Klein and with Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Amazingly, she’s also appeared in a musical number for Saturday Night Live, so she’s clearly able to capture people’s attention with her drag.

Envy’s Instagram is very open and honest. She doesn’t hide who she is when she’s not in drag, and her captions tell fans what she’s up to.

It’s no secret that Scarlet Envy is both confident and sexy, but she clearly loves pushing the boundaries. Rather than coming onto the show in a glamorous and classy gown, she chooses to walk into the workroom with an outfit that barely covers her nipples.

Her Instagram is also very revealing and provocative. While this could work in the competition, nudity won’t keep her there. Hopefully, she can prove to the judges that she’s more than just a beautiful model, who likes to push the boundaries.

Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race begins tonight on VH1. Miley Cyrus co-stars on the first episode with hopes of fooling the queens.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.