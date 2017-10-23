Scared Famous on VH1 sees reality stars endure life at one of America’s most haunted estates

It’s that time of year with Halloween looming in — so the perfect time for VH1 to launch its new reality show, Scared Famous!

The competition series sees 10 reality stars enter one of America’s most reportedly haunted estates to see who can last the longest, with only one left at the end.

To up the ante, although the property near Savannah, Georgia, is genuinely said to experience paranormal goings on, producers and the show’s host, rapper Redman, also put the contestants through a series of terrifying challenges to see who will come out top.

Those taking part are RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska, America’s Next Top Model finalist Don Benjamin, Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena, America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars Nikki “Miss Nikki Baby” Mudarris and Safaree Samuels, Sky from Black Ink Crew, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Yung Joc.

The winner walks away with $100,000 to give to their favorite charity, with stars being eliminated every week as the show progresses. Savannah, Georgia, is purported to be one of the most haunted cities in the US.

Obviously, thanks to the choice of cast members, the show comes with its fair share of drama!

Watch the first five minutes below, as the celebrities arrive in the house…

Scared Famous airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.