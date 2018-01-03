Scandal and murder as Michael Lee Smith’s partially nude body is dumped at side of road in Berkley

This week Murder in the Heartland examines the murder of Michael Lee Smith, whose partially naked body was found dumped at the side of the road.

Berkley, Michigan, in December 2002 and the body of Michael Lee Smith was found dumped in a ditch, he’d been shot twice and was wearing just a t-shirt and his wedding ring.

Detectives soon worked out that he’d been killed elsewhere and some family members told police he may have boarded a bus and headed out of town.

However, eventually the evidence led much closer to home and to his wife 32-year-old Rebecca Maureen Smith, who was arrested for his murder. She was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

