‘Sausage King’ Stuart Alexander’s triple murder of meat inspectors features on ID’s Evil Intentions

Tonight’s episode of Evil Intentions on Investigation Discovery looks at the murder of three food inspectors by self-proclaimed “Sausage King” Stuart Alexander.

Alexander — who gave himself the moniker after inheriting the Santos Linguisa Sausage Factory in San Leandro, California from his family — gunned down Jean Hillery, 56, Thomas Quadros, 52, and William Shaline, 57, during a confrontation with him at the processing plant.

After chasing another inspector, Earl Willis, down the street, he returned and shot the trio in their heads to make sure they were dead.

Hillery and Quadros both worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture while Shaline and Willis worked for the state Department of Food and Agriculture.

Alexander had previously had several run-ins with the group, who he claimed were harassing him after his factory was repeatedly shut down after failing to comply with the law.

His family had owned the factory for 80 years when the horrific attacks took place in June 2000. He was later found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, but died in his cell while on death row in December 2005 from a pulmonary embolism.

Alexander’s murders previously featured on Investigation Discovery’s Fatal Encounters series.

Evil Intentions airs tonight at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.