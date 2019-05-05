Saucemoto on Shark Tank: The solution for securing dipping sauce while driving

On the next episode of Shark Tank, William Moujanes, Tony Lahood, and Michael Koury are presenting their invention Saucemoto in hopes that one of the sharks will want to invest. These three guys founded Milkmen Design LLC together in 2017 and then, they came up with the perfect solution to eating and driving.

If you’ve ever wanted to drive and dunk your nuggets or fries at the same time, Saucemoto is the gadget for you. With their creative thinking, you’ll never have to eat messy while driving again.

The Saucemoto dip clip attaches to the vent on your dashboard and it’s the perfect size to hold rectangular ketchup, bbq, honey mustard, and other sauce packets.

The Saucemoto dip clips even come in a variety of colors so if you’re looking to color coordinate to your car, they can be ordered in red, white, black or grey.

Also, they can be ordered in quantities of one, two, four or six with prices starting at $6.99 for just one Saucemoto dip clip and $24.99 for a pack of six.

For those who only use traditional ketchup packets. there’s a solution for that too. The Saucemoto dip clip comes with a ramekin that fits inside the holder so that french fry dippers can squeeze ketchup into it and continue enjoying tasty treats without forgoing their sauce.

Check out this video, shared by Milkmen Design LLC that shows how to dip safely. Do you think the Saucemoto dip clip deserves to get a deal?

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.