RHOD star D’Andra Simmons gets little support over money trouble

D’Andra Simmons told her friend, LeeAnne Locken, in confidence that she was struggling financially, as she wanted to separate her business from her mother’s beauty empire. The conversation wasn’t captured for the show, but for some reason, LeeAnne heard that D’Andra only had $200 in her bank account.

While Simmons fought the accusations, saying that this was clearly not true, it sounds like viewers didn’t feel bad for her. She broke down crying, explaining that she was under pressure with the business decision and that she had her fears of breaking out on her own, but viewers didn’t really feel bad for her.

In her Bravo blog for this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, D’Andra explains that she doesn’t have a trust fund to fall back on if things fail for her as many people may believe.

“I may have been born with a silver spoon in my mouth, but let me set something straight: I have given up that “princess lifestyle” before, and you can bet I WILL do it again,” she wrote in her blog.

“MONEY DOES NOT DEFINE ME AND SHOULD NEVER DEFINE ANYONE! At the end of the day, I own my home, my car, and I will own this company and NO ONE can take those things away from me,” she concluded.

How are you going to tell me what I have and don’t have in MY life? 🙇🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️ — D'Andra Simmons (@dandrasimmons) September 20, 2018

Viewers simply had a hard time feeling sorry for her as she had just spent $5,000 on a shopping trip while filming The Real Housewives of Dallas just one episode prior to this financial drama.

In addition, some viewers reached out on Twitter, revealing that it was hard to have pity since she came from money. Her mother has built a multi-million dollar business, and D’Andra’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

You both come from money, chose men who don’t have money, expect their families to support you and said men….makes sense. Does being on reality tv really make you that delusional??? #rhod #rhop — MJ (@RealityTV_Truth) September 21, 2018

Things got so heated on social media that Candiace Dillard from The Real Housewives of Potomac stepped in, defending D’Andra on social media. She has also been under scrutiny on the show for her financial situation, as she doesn’t have a job. While filming, she admitted that her mother pays for her mortgage and would be paying for her lavish wedding.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Wednesdays on Bravo starting at 9/8c.