Sasha Farber on Dancing With The Stars: Everything you need to know

Sasha Farber is starting his sixth season as a dance coach on Dancing With the Stars. Born Alexander Sasha Farber on May 9 in 1984, is a professional dancer, who has been featured on DWTS since Season 17 but he’s actually been around a bit longer.

Even though he was born in Russia, Sasha moved to Australia with his parents when he was just two years old, and started his dancing career at the age of 13 in Australia. He took the dancing seriously and won Australian Latin Championships twice and represented Australia at the World Latin Championships by the time he was 17 years old.

Farber joined the Dancing with the Stars in season 13 but he only danced as a backup dancer. It wasn’t until season 17 that he joined as a full-time professional dancer, starting with Snooki.

He would later dance with Kim Fields, Terra Jolé, Simone Biles, and Tonya Harding. On this season of the show, he’s partnered with Mary Lou Retton.

In 2018, Farber also starred on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. In the past, Sasha was a featured dancer in the Broadway and West End production of Burn the Floor.

On March 25 of this year, Sasha Farber married his fellow Dancing With The Star pro dancer, Emma Slater. Even though people may think that they met on the show, they have actually known each other for years.

The two actually met on the production of Burn the Floor, but they didn’t start dating until they were on Dancing With The Stars two years later. The two have been together for five years with only a small breakup that the two have put behind them.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, starting at 8/7c.