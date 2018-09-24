Sarah Grace from The Voice: Who is 15-year-old singer who stunned with Janis Joplin’s ‘Ball and Chain’?

Sarah Grace is another young contestant on this season of The Voice, which starts tonight on NBC. Grace is a 15-year-old singer from Houston, Texas, and she blew the judges away with her blind audition, which has been shared as a preview for tonight’s premiere episode of The Voice.

One of the reasons why Grace stands out is not only her age but also her passion for blues music and her decision to cover Janis Joplin for her audition. In the clip released by NBC, Kelly Clarkson is quick to turn around to fight for her, but everyone other than Adam Levine ends up turning around to fight for her.

But who is this young talent with a passion for blues music and iconic artists?

Meet Sarah Grace, a young woman with a huge passion for music. In fact, Sarah is the frontwoman in a three-piece band called Sarah Grace and The Soul. She plays the trumpet and piano, while her bandmates, Reagan Kimberly and Daniel Holder, play drums and bass respectively. The band started in 2015, making Sarah just 12 years old at the time.

The three have played together for years, and they have already gone through a name change. The band was previously named Campfire Soul, and the new name appears to be rather recent, perhaps because she knew she would be auditioning for The Voice this year.

Sarah and her band have yet to release an album, but based on her Instagram profile, it sounds like they are getting plenty of playing time, as she has shared videos and photos from the House of Blues in Houston.

The Houston Press named Sarah Grace and The Soul as one of the Top 10 Bands Under 21, and she’s no stranger to the competition on The Voice. She and her bandmates have participated in the International Blues Challenge twice, representing their hometown of Houston.

Grace only performed one song during her blind audition, but she finds inspiration from Lake Street Dive, Sara Bareilles, Susan Tedeschi, and famous blue stars, so expect to see more of the classic blues tracks from her as the season progresses.

As for Sarah Grace herself, she’s a freshman at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, so it sounds like she’s dedicating her education and spare time to make herself a famous blues musician. Competing on The Voice is a great first step in the right direction.

The Voice begins tonight, Monday, Sept 24 at 8/7c on NBC.