Sammy Davis Jr. documentary ‘I’ve Gotta Be Me’ reveals a complex life filled with controversies and contradictions

Sammy Davis Jr. was multi-hyphenate talent, a dazzling one-of-a- kind performer who stood out not just in show business but also in American culture.

He was flamboyant and excelled as a singer, dancer, impersonator, comedian and actor in films, television. and on Broadway — but mostly he was known simply as an entertainer.

At the same time Davis led a complex life filled with controversies and contradictions, often the result of his being black star in a mainly white world. He suffered racial indignities but also crashed through many barriers while breaking numerous taboos.

A splendid and comprehensive new documentary on Davis, I’ve Gotta Be Me, opened the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival.

The documentary, remarkably the first ever done on this fascinating and somewhat tragic entertainer, was directed by Sam Pollard, an Emmy- and Peabody-winning filmmaker who has also directed portraits of August Wilson, Zora Neale Hurston, John Ford and John Wayne for public television’s American Masters series.

The film is filled with jaw-dropping performance clips of Davis, some rarely seen before, and extensive interviews with Davis over the years, in which he examines the twists and turns of his own life.

There are also contributions from a long list of celebrities including Jerry Lewis, Kim Novak, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear and many more. They reminisce about their encounters with him or analyze his uniqueness and importance.

Pollard divides I’ve Got To Be Me into segments such as Performer, Lover and Civil Rights for a deeper dive into at Davis’ kaleidoscopic life—a life which encompassed sixty years as an entertainer, remarkable since Davis was only 64 when he died in 1990.

He first went on stage when he was only 3 years old in an act with his father and godfather called the Will Mastin Trio. Davis already tap-danced and sang like a professional, all but stealing the show. At the age of seven he appeared in a film short, Rufus Jones for President, alongside the great Ethel Waters, managing to upstage her.

He was already a star when he traveled non-stop with the Mastin Trio on the “chitlin circuit,” a collection of performance venues throughout the eastern half of the United States, that were considered safe and acceptable for African American musicians, comedians, and other entertainers to perform in when racial segregation was a fact of life in much of the country.

Davis never went to school and later in life was dismayed that he could only read and write at the level of a second grader. Nevertheless, he was extremely articulate and intelligent, as the interviews with him reveal.

He became even more famous by being a member of the legendary Rat Pack along with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Their massively popular nightclub act helped catapult Las Vegas from being just a place to gamble into a show biz capital.

But despite keeping company with Sinatra and Martin, he was frequently a butt of their often racist, cringe-worthy and demeaning jokes. Davis good-naturedly went along with them. His triumph came from outperforming them.

He became a civil rights activist during the turbulent 1960s. And he was a favorite of Martin Luther King Jr., participating in the Selma march. But he was ostracized by many in the black community who saw him as a sell out for appealing to primarily white audiences.

And he was also politically dissed and dismissed for performing for troops in Vietnam, at the height of the war’s unpopularity. He tried to distinguish his role as an entertainer trying to bring cheer to soldiers fighting in a nasty war while far from home from his lack of enthusiasm for the conflict.

Nevertheless he was wrongly pigeon-holed with pro-war right-wingers like Bob Hope, a favorite of the troops. His popularity fell precipitously with the younger and hipper audiences that he was desperately trying to court.

The most damaging and long-lasting backlash came after he physically embraced Richard Nixon at a 1972 political rally that was caught in a now iconic photo. It cost him many liberal fans, and all but derailed his career for several years because he seemed to be willingly exploited by Nixon who was trying to seek support from minorities.

The controversial incident is dealt with extensively at the very beginning of the documentary, because of its long-lasting impact. Even today the photo is one of the first things people remember about Davis.

As it turns out, Nixon was a genuine fan in his appreciation of Davis and his talent. He had been a lifelong friend of Lionel Hampton and a close acquaintance of Duke Ellington.

Nixon also gave Davis the ultimate honor of inviting him to spend a night as a guest in the White House, making him the first African American to do so.

Davis cherished the stay, in part because it made up for a hurtful snub by President John Kennedy. Kennedy liked to pal around with the Rat Pack—his brother-in-law Peter Lawford was also a member.

But when it came to inviting stars to participate in the inauguration festivities, Kennedy vetoed Davis presumably because he was black. Sinatra who was charged with corralling the entertainers, failed to stand up for Davis, a sleight he couldn’t forget.

In his love life, Davis was quite the ladies man. But his interracial dating and especially his marriage to blonde Swedish actress May Britt provoked outrage.

In the 1950s, Davis unabashedly fell in love with film goddess Kim Novak who reciprocated his affections. But Harry Cohn, the tyrannical head of Columbia Pictures which made Novak a star, was irate about the relationship.

Cohn allegedly considered a mob hit on Davis if he didn’t promptly marry African American singer Loray Davis, to dissuade the gossip magazines from critically focusing on his courtship of a white screen goddess, Davis complied. Years later his marriage to Britt elicited death threats.

Davis broke another taboo when he starred in Broadway musical Golden Boy. He gave his white co-star Paula Wayne a passionate on-stage kiss, the first time an inter-racial kiss had taken place

Davis’ life took a dramatic turn when he got into a terrible car accident in 1954 that cost him his left eye. His close friend Jerry Lewis immediately hired a plane and went to his hospital bedside, where he spent a week. Lewis encouraged him to return to performing which he did several years later.

His recovery was met with joy in Hollywood and Las Vegas, when he got back on the stage and performed again, blind in one eye but otherwise as good as new. He later had a glass eye implanted.

He also converted to Judaism after the accident. He felt a comfort in the religion because of its affinity to the black experience of moving from bondage to freedom.

Davis also got an early break from Eddie Cantor, the popular Jewish Ziegfield sta, whose multiple talents straddled the world of entertainment making him a kind of precursor to Davis. Clips of Cantor’s performance magic are included in the documentary.

In the late 1960s when rock and roll and the counterculture took over the musical scene, Davis struggled to find his footing. Whereas he once was considered the epitome of hipness and cool in the Rat Pack era, his efforts to be hip in the psychedelic rock culture brought him ridicule.

A surprising career revival took place in 1972 when he recorded a song from the film Willie Wonka, The Candy Man. Davis version became his only No. 1 hit, staying atop the Billboard charts for three weeks. Its appeal, ironically, came in part because its title was interpreted as slang for a drug dealer.

Davis’ real signature song was Mr. Bojangles, a country folk tune about a singer and dancer nearing the end, which he elevated into a poignant metaphor for his own career, deepening it in every performance.

I’ve Gotta Be Me ends on a high note. Davis is feted in a 1990 network special that celebrates his 60 years in show business. A galaxy of well known stars perform including a younger Michael Jackson who offers a moving tribute.

Finally Davis is lured from his guest of honor seat to show off his skills as a hoofer. Though he looks frail, Davis manages to go toe-to-toe with tap-dancer Gregory Hines, exhibiting the same brilliant stage magic he was always known for.

Davis died later that same year from throat cancer.