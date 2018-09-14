Samantha ‘Shelly’ Nance was murdered by Daniel Willyam in a frenzied attack – In Plain Sight spotlights tragic case

Samantha ‘Shelly’ Nance was murdered by Daniel Willyam in an attack that included 42 stab wounds, In Plain Sight examines this tragic case.

September 11, 2009, in Dallas, Texas, and the body of 20-year-old art student Samantha ‘Shelly’ Nance was found in her apartment. She’d been stabbed over 40 times in what was a frenzied attack.

The crime scene investigation revealed no sign of burglary and there was no evidence of sexual assault. This led detectives to believe Nance’s killer was probably someone she knew well, she’d been murdered the day before.

Their initial suspicion fellow on her boyfriend of two months, Nathan Shuck, who also attended the Art Institute of Dallas. He was a shy and awkward boy and he also happened to have a large collection of knives and even liked to dress up like a ninja.

A search of his apartment led the discovery of a plastic bag with Nance’s blood on it, leading them to think they had their man.

However, further investigation revealed CCTV footage of Shuck’s roomie, Daniel Willyam, at the local store buying soap, nitrile gloves and hair dye. He’d also been texting Nance’s friend obsessively, trying to find out her movements.

Willyam’s was arrested and at his trial the prosecution alleged that he had become obsessed with Nance. They said he hated the fact that she took Shuck away from him and that he gradually grew to hate her.

Willyam also had a history of violent outburst, with the former Navy man previously asking to be removed from his ship as he thought he might behave in an unstable manner when under pressure.

In November 2011, 28-year-old Willyam was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with parole only possible after 30 years.

