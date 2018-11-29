Safaree Samuels sparks dating rumors after sighting with THIS Love & Hip Hop star

Safaree Samuels’ love life has always been front and center. After all, he’s Nicki Minaj’s infamous ex. But now, the Love & Hip Hop star was spotted with another woman and if they really are dating, this could be very, very interesting.

It turns out that Safaree may be dating Erica Mena, who started her reality TV career on Love & Hip Hop: New York but joined the Atlanta crew last season. The pair were spotted on Wednesday night at a Brooklyn Nets game and they looked pretty coupled up.

Erica and Safaree were wearing matching outfits, as seen in the video below. They were also reportedly walking hand-in-hand.

The Jasmine Brand questioned whether this was the woman Safaree recently admitted to being crazy in love with. If so, their new romance could end up making its way to Love & Hip Hop: New York screens and that would be very interesting.

After all, Cyn Santana has returned for Season 9 alongside her boyfriend and baby daddy Joe Budden. Prior to her exit from the show at the end of Season 5, Cyn was in a rocky relationship with Erica Mena that played out on the show.

As we saw on the Season 9 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Safaree and Joe are friends. He even got to hold their adorable son Lexington during a meetup between Safaree, Joe and Rich Dollaz.

Could Safaree Samuels’ alleged new relationship mean that Erica Mena will be headed back to Love & Hip Hop: New York, at least for a few scenes? Watching Erica and Cyn come face to face after all these years may get LHHNY viewers tuning in.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.