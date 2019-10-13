Home > Smallscreen

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s gender reveal: Are they having a boy or girl?

13th October 2019 11:36 AM ET
Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena
Safaree and Erica had a gender reveal party last night. Pic credit: VH1

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena now know the gender of their baby. The couple had a lavish gender reveal party and shared some of the pictures on their Instagram stories.

Erica shouted out popular OBGYN to the stars, Dr. Jackie, in an Instagram post. She said that Safaree didn’t want to know the sex of the baby until after their wedding.

Erica said, “Tonight we find out Boy or Girl? Thanks @therealdrjackie for being by our side this whole time & keeping this secret from us I was trying hard to get her to tell me but because @safaree didn’t wanna know until after our wedding she kept her word. What do you all think we are having Boy or Girl?”

The couple used colored fireworks to reveal the baby’s gender.

Safaree and Erica's gender reveal fireworks
Erica Mena posted pictures of the fireworks that revealed the couple is having a girl. Pic credit: Instagram.com/iamerica_mena

The fireworks were pink, indicating that they will be welcoming a baby girl. Safaree and Erica took plenty of pictures of their happiness after the reveal.

Safaree and Erica gender reveal
The moment the couple saw the fireworks at their gender reveal. Pic credit: Instagram.com/safaree

Erica is still on cloud nine this morning and shared her excitement again on Instagram. She wrote, “Please don’t wake me if I’m dreaming.”

Erica Mena
Erica Mena is still on cloud 9 after finding out she is having a girl. Pic credit: Instagram.com/iamerica_mena

The couple has had a pretty busy month. First, they revealed about a week ago through VH1, that they were expecting. A couple of days later, videos started surfacing of the couple’s wedding. Erica and Safaree confirmed the next day that they were, in fact, married and shared a few pictures themselves.

That’s gonna be one loved princess. Congrats again to the happy couple.

