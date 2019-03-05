Ryan Serhant’s baby name revealed: Here’s what the MDLNY star named his daughter

Ryan Serhant shared the news over the weekend that his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, had given birth to their baby girl.

At the time Serhant didn’t share the name they had chosen for their baby girl, but now the couple have.

On Instagram, Ryan revealed in a post celebrating her one-week birthday that they had called their daughter Zena.

As we previously predicted, the name is a Greek name, most likely to honor her mother’s heritage as Emilia is Greek.

On Million Dollar Listing New York, fans have come to learn how much her Greek heritage and family history means for her, so it only makes sense that their daughter’s name has some connection to Greece.

The name Zena is a Greek baby name, and the name has an important meaning in Greek mythology. Zena is born of Zeus, and the name has several meanings. The name signifies being hospitable and friendly.

In numerology, the name means leader rather than a follower. The name also fits people with strong personalities, new creative ideas and determination, and someone who is courageous but at the same time aggressive. The name seems to fit with the Serhant image that Ryan has built in real estate and on Million Dollar Listing New York.

The pregnancy was kept a secret for months. In fact, the two never confirmed that Emilia was pregnant, but only shared the news after the baby was born.

It’s possible that this was because of their struggles with getting pregnant. At the end of the previous season, the two talked about having IVF so they could finally start their family together.

Emilia recently opened up about feeling the baby blues after her daughter was born. While she loved having her baby girl, she admitted that she does miss her baby bump.

Million Dollar Listing New York is expected to return later this spring on Bravo.