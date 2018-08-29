Ryan Serhant net worth: How rich is MDLNY star in 2018?

Ryan Serhant has been on Million Dollar Listing New York when the show began and back then, he was working as a real estate agent for Nest Seekers International.

He was just a single guy, wondering if he would ever slow down enough to meet someone and he often talked about how he wore pants that were simply too tight. These days, Ryan has managed to use the Bravo platform to create much success, including filming two spin-off shows and launching a YouTube show.

As it turns out, the Million Dollar Listing New York star has made quite a bit of money from his time as a real estate agent. Ryan Serhant’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, but it’s quite possible that he could have more than that. Before he became an agent in New York,

Serhant worked as a model and actor. He jokes that he was a hand model and he filmed the soap opera As the World Turns. He has also starred in commercials for AT&T. During his first two years as an agent, he sold over $100 million in properties.

While filming Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan started his own company, The Serhant Team. He has teams in New York, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles to serve a larger client base. He has also started going to the Hamptons to explore setting up a team there. Other than real estate, Ryan also has other sources of income.

For example, in 2015 he starred in the movie While We’re Young. He has also filmed two spin-off shows for Bravo, including a wedding special and Sell It Like Serhant, a show where

Ryan gives selling advice to people who run their own businesses. In addition to that, Serhant created, starred in, and produced the real estate web series Reality Byte with Ryan Serhant. He also has his own YouTube show.

What do you think about Ryan Serhant’s net worth? Do you think it is more than $30 million?

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.